GNOME 46 to Ship with Experimental Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 02, 2024



Yes, you’re reading it right, after more than three years of work by the Mutter (GNOME’s window and composite manager) developers, the variable refresh rate (VRR) support has been merged today and will be available as part of the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series as an experimental feature.

Being experimental, the variable refresh rate (VRR) support won’t be visible to the end user in GNOME 46. Therefore, users will need to enable the variable-refresh-rate experimental feature by running the command below in a terminal emulator followed by a restart of the session (log out and log back in).

