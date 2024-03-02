Linux-based ctrlX OS support for congatec Computer-on-Modules

Now embedded and edge computing offerings from congatec will become part of the consistently open ecosystem surrounding the ctrlX OS operating system, enabling the development of modular, scalable systems that are highly sustainable and agile. Users benefit from integrated hardware and software for their OT (Operational Technology), with use cases ranging from embedded and edge devices all the way to edge clouds (also known as fogs). The key target markets for ctrlX OS in the embedded computing segment include automation, robotics, medical technology, as well as energy/smart grids and in-vehicle applications.

The decision by congatec to adopt ctrlX OS will give the embedded computing market access to the entire portfolio of the ctrlX Store with its numerous apps. The apps from Bosch Rexroth and other third-party providers in the ctrlX World partner network follow an open, modular approach. This extends from the modules all the way to the end application and cloud integration. Combined building blocks at the hardware and software levels simplify the development of even complex embedded applications, including edge and cloud integration. This shortens time-to-market while providing a high level of design security.

“With this cooperation, we are taking another step towards comprehensively integrated and application-ready solutions for use cases ranging from connecting sensors and actuators in the field to the cloud. In Bosch Rexroth, we have found a strong international partner that provides very comprehensive and application-oriented software support for the modular and open design approach of our secure embedded building blocks. This makes our modular, scalable offering for networked and cloud-integrated applications even more attractive,” explains congatec CEO Dominik Reßing.

