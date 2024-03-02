Distributions and Operating Systems: GNU/Linux Distros for MacBook, Tumbleweed Report, and SparkyLinux News

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

This week was truly crazy for the staging masters — apologies to Ana for flooding you with requests. Many contributors have been busy preparing our packages for RPM 4.20 (which is still at least half a year out – but we preferred to fix things now rather than being under pressure then). When the effort started on Feb 20, we had 2066 spec files that would have failed to build with RPM 4.20. Today, just 10 days later, we have less than 700 – and many requests in the queue to address those.

Of course, that’s not everything that happened this week. We have again delivered six snapshots (0223, 0225, 0226, 0227, 0228, and 0229) with the following changes: [...]