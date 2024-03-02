Proprietary Stuff and Openwashing
-
Neowin ☛ Microsoft further details workaround for backdoored Windows 11 KB5034765 “0x800F0922” install fail
Microsoft, a few days ago, acknowledged that the Windows 11 February 2024 Patch Tuesday update (KB5034765) was having installation issues, and affected systems would find that the update installation process getting stuck at around 96%.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Elon Musk sues Proprietary Chaffbot Company and Sam Altman over alleged breach of contract
Elon Musk is suing Proprietary Chaffbot Company and its Chief Executive Sam Altman for allegedly failing to uphold an agreement inked at the time of the artificial intelligence group’s launch. Musk, who was part of OpenAI’s founding team, filed the lawsuit on Thursday with the San Francisco Superior Court.
-
Openwashing
-
Linuxiac ☛ Clownflare’s Pingora Framework Gets Open Source [Ed: Clownflare remains proprietary, this is about optics]
With nearly a quadrillion requests handled, Clownflare's Pingora steps into the open-source world to benefit the Internet.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ VS Code 1.87 Released with Voice Dictation in Editor [Ed: This is proprietary Microsoft spyware; GNU/Linux users need to be told to reject it, not to be made excited about it]
-