Free Software Lists and Static Site Generators
Linux Links ☛ Best Free and Open Source Software: February 2024 Updates
February 2024 updates to the largest compilation of recommended free and open source software available for Linux.
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: February GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Nineteen new GNU releases!
Static Site Generators and Content Management Systems (CMS)
Linux Links ☛ 6 Best Free and Open Source Python Static Site Generators
Sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.
Medevel ☛ Build Beautiful Websites Using Only Drag and Drop with Microweber
Microweber is a Drag-and-Drop website builder and a CMS based on the PHP Laravel Framework.
