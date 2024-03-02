2024 X.Org Board of Directors Elections timeline extended, request for nominations
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 02, 2024
We are seeking nominations for candidates for election to the X.org
Foundation Board of Directors. However, as we presently do not have
enough nominations to start the election - the decision has been made to
extend the timeline by 2 weeks. Note this is a fairly regular part of
the elections process.
The new deadline for nominations to the X.org Board of Directors is
23:59 UTC on 11 March 2024
The Board consists of directors elected from the membership. Each year,
an election is held to bring the total number of directors to eight. The
four members receiving the highest vote totals will serve as directors
for two year terms.
The directors who received two year terms starting in 2023 were
Arkadiusz Hiler, Christopher Michael, Lyude Paul, and Daniel Vetter.
They will continue to serve until their term ends in 2024. Current
directors whose term expires in 2024 are Emma Anholt, Mark Filion,
Ricardo Garcia, and Alyssa Rosenzweig.
<https://rosenzweig.io/>
A director is expected to participate in the fortnightly IRC meeting to
discuss current business and to attend the annual meeting of the X.Org
Foundation, which will be held at a location determined in advance by
the Board of Directors.
A member may nominate themselves or any other member they feel is
qualified. Nominations should be sent to the Election Committee at
elections at x.org.
Nominees shall be required to be current members of the X.Org
Foundation, and submit a personal statement of up to 200 words that will
be provided to prospective voters. The collected statements, along with
the statement of contribution to the X.Org Foundation in the member's
account page on http://members.x.org, will be made available to all
voters to help them make their voting decisions.
Nominations and completed personal statements must be received no later
than 23:59 UTC on 11 March 2024.
The slate of candidates will be published 18 March 2024 and candidate
Q&A will begin then. The deadline for Xorg membership applications and
renewals has also been extended 2 weeks and is now 25 March 2024.
Cheers,
Christopher Michael, on behalf of the X.Org BoD
