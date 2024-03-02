Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, Lineage OS, Raspberry Pi, and More

Another cloud provider is jumping on the RISC-V bandwagon.

When I first started writing about RISC-V back in 2018, folks laughed (or at least chuckled) when I suggested that the open-source instruction set architecture would eventually be powering servers and desktops. At that time the ISA, which had just moved from UC Berkeley where it was created into the real world, was mainly being used as controllers and other stuff peripheral to the CPU. Being the main driver on servers and desktops were well out of its capabilities.