Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, Lineage OS, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Unicorn Media ☛ EU Cloud Provider Adds Bare-Metal Open-Source RISC-V CPU’s
Another cloud provider is jumping on the RISC-V bandwagon.
When I first started writing about RISC-V back in 2018, folks laughed (or at least chuckled) when I suggested that the open-source instruction set architecture would eventually be powering servers and desktops. At that time the ISA, which had just moved from UC Berkeley where it was created into the real world, was mainly being used as controllers and other stuff peripheral to the CPU. Being the main driver on servers and desktops were well out of its capabilities.
-
Hackaday ☛ Educational Arduino Clock Uses Analog Meters For Display
When it comes to educational electronic projects, it’s hard to go past building a clock. You learn tons about everything from circuit concepts and assembly skills to insights about the very nature of time itself. And you get a clock at the end of it! [hamblin.joe] wanted to do a simple project for kids along these lines, so whipped up a neat design using analog meters to display the time.
-
Hackaday ☛ Bluetooth Wearable Becomes Rad Synth Controller
Once upon a time, a watch was just a watch. These days, though, smartwatches have all kinds of tricks built in, from heartrate sensors, to accelerometers, gyros, and tons of networking capability. Take advantage of just some of that hardware, and you have yourself a pretty nifty controller. And that’s precisely what [Simon Brem] did.
-
Ravi Dwivedi: Fixing Mobile Data issue on Lineage OS
I have used Lineage OS on a couple of phones, but I noticed that internet using my mobile data was not working well on it. I am not sure why. This was the case in Xiaomi MI A2 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones. One day I met contrapunctus and they looked at their phone settings and used the same in mine and it worked. So, I am going to write here what worked for me.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Turning a dial can change CPU speeds on the fly - Throttle Blaster uses Raspberry Pi Pico to adjust frequency on classic chips down to the megahertz
The Throttle Blaster upgrades the turbo button on old PCs to a turbo knob, allowing for granular clock speed control.