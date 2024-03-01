Server Leftovers
Silicon Angle ☛ CAST Hey Hi (AI) report unveils major underuse of cloud resources in Kubernetes environments
A new report released today by Kubernetes operations and cost management startup Cast Hey Hi (AI) Group Inc. finds that significant underuse of cloud resources in Kubernetes environments, which manage microservices, the components of modern applications. That’s resulting in substantial inefficiencies and opportunities for cost optimization in clown computing.
Networking, Securing and Observing the Kubernetes Universe With Cilium and Hubble
The mysteries of your Kubernetes universe become a little less mysterious with Cilium and Hubble. Here's why.
Silicon Angle ☛ Snowflake’s stock tumbles as CEO Frank Slootman steps down and outlook weakens [Ed: The "Hey Hi" and "clown" bubble is bursting; when all you have to show is buzzwords and nonsense... Snowflake’s CEO could just defraud the shareholders like Microsoft does.]
Cloud data warehouse company Snowflake Inc. shocked investors today when it announced that its billionaire Chief Executive Frank Slootman will be stepping down immediately, to be replaced by Surveillance Giant Google LLC’s former ad chief Sridhar Ramaswamy.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Canonical announces the availability of Real-time Ubuntu for Amazon EKS Anywhere
Barcelona, Spain. 28 February 2024. Canonical today announced an expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make Real-time Ubuntu available to Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service Anywhere (Amazon EKS Anywhere) customers for use in Open radio access network (RAN) commercial deployments. With Real-time Ubuntu and Amazon EKS Anywhere, customers can benefit from ultra-reliable low-latency operating system performance and simplified Kubernetes cluster management.
