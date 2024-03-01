Applications: SPSS Alternatives, ERP Solutions, and WordPress

A pair of recent controversies around the tech-publishing giant Automattic raise an important question in my mind: Do we have to worry about the future of WordPress?

Automattic is an important company in the history of the internet. Not only is it one of the first examples of a company that found success with a foundation of open-source software, inspiring many others to follow in its footsteps, but it has been long seen, at least externally, as a bastion of stability in an ecosystem when any potential tech service can conceivably disappear tomorrow.

That is in large part because of WordPress, the open-source content management system they helped bring to prominence that to this day roughly a third of all websites use. Sure, that puts a target on its back, but it also reflects its longstanding reputation as a sure thing.

Right now, however, I’m finding it tough to square its important role in maintaining one of the largest, most important open-source projects the world has ever seen with its recent actions.