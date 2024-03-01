MakuluLinux, Top 14 GNU/Linux Distros, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and Openwashing by Microsoft's OSI
MakuluLinux Moves into CG Video Animation !
Top 14 GNU/Linux Distros for backdoored Windows Users (2024)
For new users, diving into the world of GNU/Linux might be challenging.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Rail Route and Last Epoch - 2024-02-28 Edition
Between 2024-02-21 and 2024-02-28 there were 54 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 342 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 15.8 % of total released titles. This week there’s a great game called Rail Route that came out, which is a kind of train dispatcher simulator.
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ NTIA engages civil society on questions of open foundation models for AI, hears benefits of openness in the public interest [Ed: Does OSI disclose that Microsoft bribes it and sponsors this lobbying on buzzwords? If not, what does that say about the OSI?]
OSI shares key takeaways from a recent listening session of the National Telecommunications and Information Agency conducted with Civil Society organizations about the benefits and risks associated with offering wide availability of model weights and other components of open and closed foundation models.
