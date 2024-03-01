Security and Windows TCO

I’ve said here before that I think it’s important to share our mistakes, irrespective of how trivial they are, to remind everyone we’re all human. It’s also a way to vent at… myself, especially when I need a good talking to for doing something silly.

Today I spent an embarrassing amount of time trying to figure out why I couldn’t unlock a drive. I’ll leave the specific platform, OS, and software invoked out, but suffice to say I was pasting the passphrase correctly from my secured store, and the decryption software refused to accept it, claiming it was invalid.