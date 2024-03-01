Applications: FOSS Weekly, Feature Flagging, Orchestration, woofV, CoffeeScript Static Site Generators
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.09: GNOME 46 & KDE 6 Features, PipeWire, Obsidian Tips and More
New desktop environment versions and their features are at the core of this FOSS Weekly edition.
Medevel ☛ 20 Open-source Free Feature Flagging Self-hosted Solution for Better App Delivery
Feature flagging, or feature toggling, is a software development technique that allows system behavior to be modified without changing the code. It enables testing of new features in production without exposing them to all users and allows for quick disabling of problematic features.
Next-Generation Clown Orchestration: Beyond Kubernetes
There are container orchestration tools other than Kubernetes. Here's what you need to know about them.
Barry Kauler ☛ PKGget working in easyVoid version 240229
Continuing the woofV project, here is the previous post:
https://bkhome.org/news/202402/woofv-built-easyvoid-240224-working-well.html
The significance of easyVoid with version numbering yymmdd, that is, year-month-day, is that it is built by woofV and populated entirely by the XBPS package manager.
PKGget, the package manager in EasyOS, is a descendent of PPM, the Puppy Package Manager. PKGget will now recognise the existence of XBPS and become a GUI frontend for it. Starting it up: [...]
Linux Links ☛ 3 Best Free and Open Source CoffeeScript Static Site Generators
Sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.