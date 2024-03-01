Applications: FOSS Weekly, Feature Flagging, Orchestration, woofV, CoffeeScript Static Site Generators

Continuing the woofV project, here is the previous post:

https://bkhome.org/news/202402/woofv-built-easyvoid-240224-working-well.html

The significance of easyVoid with version numbering yymmdd, that is, year-month-day, is that it is built by woofV and populated entirely by the XBPS package manager.

PKGget, the package manager in EasyOS, is a descendent of PPM, the Puppy Package Manager. PKGget will now recognise the existence of XBPS and become a GUI frontend for it. Starting it up: [...]