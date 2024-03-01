Devices/Embedded: Chromebooks, Arduino, ESP32, Fairphone, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ CTL Chromebook NL73 Series to support 5G RedCap with a Snapdragon X35 modem
CTL Chromebook NL73 Series based on defective chip maker Intel Processor N100 or N200 SoC will be offered with a Snapdragon X35 modem to support the new 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) standard.
-
Arduino ☛ Motion control interface facilitates robot operation for those with paralysis
Henry Evans suffered a brain-stem stroke 20 years ago that left him paralyzed with quadriplegia. He can move his head, but other than a small amount of movement in his left thumb, he can’t control the rest of his body.
-
Arduino ☛ Opta: Enhanced cybersecurity after HWG Sababa’s testing
Connecting machines and equipment to the internet became easier than ever when we launched the Arduino Opta micro PLC, enabling real-time control, monitoring, predictive maintenance and more – in industries ranging from smart agriculture to large-scale manufacturing to building automation.
-
CNX Software ☛ Waveshare ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4-M – A Low-cost ESP32-H2 development board going for $6.65
The Waveshare ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4-M is a development board based on the ESP32-H2, available for only $6.65 on Aliexpress, but you’ll also find it on Amazon and Waveshare’s official store.
-
We won a GLOMO at MWC ’24… and more
We couldn’t have asked for a better ending at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. As a Fairphone supporter, you’ll be happy to know that we just won a GLOMO for ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Climate Action’!
-
10 Tips For Better Smartphone Photography
It’s been two weeks since we re-introduced the Fairphone 4, now with a vastly improved camera experience. With faster shot-on-shot time, better low-light imaging and snappier autofocus, shooting with the Fairphone 4 is like working with a brand-new camera.
-
KDAB ☛ Punctuality Matters: Using GNU/Linux to Manage Time-Critical Situations
The robustness of GNU/Linux is widely acknowledged, but it can’t quite match the microsecond management of a real-time operating system (RTOS) for time critical situations such as CNC machine instructions, vehicular control, or health sensor collection. If your software must record, manage, or control events within a narrow and precise time window and you’re invested in GNU/Linux for core development, you can consider some of these strategies for handling time-critical tasks without abandoning your familiar environment.
[...]
Conclusion
Incorporating time-critical capabilities into GNU/Linux systems is a balancing act of innovation and practicality. While GNU/Linux may never achieve ‘hard’ real-time status, with care and innovation it can be adapted to meet time-sensitive demands. Integrating real-time capabilities into a Linux-based system is a multifaceted challenge and each solution presents a unique set of trade-offs. To learn more about these challenges and related topics, read Designing Your First Embedded Device: Choosing Your Software Stack.
-
Hackaday ☛ Internet Of Production Alliance Wants You To Think Globally, Make Locally
With the proliferation of digital fabrication tools, many feel the future of manufacturing is distributed. It would certainly be welcome after the pandemic-induced supply chain kerfuffles from toilet paper to Raspberry Pis. The Internet of Production Alliance (IoP) is designing standards to smooth this transition. [via Solarpunk Presents]