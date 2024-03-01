Programming Leftovers
James G ☛ (Even more) challenging programming projects you should try
My knowledge of programming has been largely self-directed. When I get excited about an idea, I research what I need to do to solve that problem. For example, when I was interested in how search engines work, I learned about the computational efficiency of sets. I discovered the problem "how can I check if I have crawled this URL?" when I may have crawled thousands of URLs. To answer this question faster, I used a set, which has O(1) lookup time, instead of O(n) lookup time.
Qt ☛ Implicit Imports vs. QML Modules in Qt 6
Several versions of Qt have been released since my last treatise on QML modules. Most of it is in fact still very valid advice, but I feel I have to stress a few things that people often misunderstand.
Qt ☛ Introduction to QML Course Available in Chinese on Qt Academy
We are excited to announce that we have published the first course, Introduction to QML, in Chinese (Simplified) on Qt Academy. The course is available for those who choose China, Taiwan, or Hong Kong as their country after logging into the Academy. Thanks to Rita Qian, Qt’s solutions engineer, for helping with the translation.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppEigen 0.3.4.0.0 on CRAN: New Upstream, At Last
We are thrilled to share that RcppEigen has now upgraded to Eigen release 3.4.0! The new release 0.3.4.0.0 arrived on CRAN earlier today, and has been shipped to Debian as well.
Tom's Hardware ☛ White House urges developers to avoid C and C++, use 'memory-safe' programming languages [Ed: Marketing for Microsoft GitHub and crap that the NSA is in better control of and sells plagiarism-as-a-service; code generators are overhyped. If you want to do things faster, reuse and adopt APIs that are clearly defined. Grabbing random code of unknown source/s means bugs and undefined behaviour, never mind licence violations as a factor [1, 2].]
Biden administration urges developers to use memory-safe programming languages to safeguard against future cybersecurity incidents
10 Best JavaScript Editors for GNU/Linux in 2024
In one of my recent articles where I made a list of the most popular programming languages on github and JavaScript came out on top.
R
Rlang ☛ The R Consortium 2023: A Year of Growth and Innovation [Ed: Not the "real" thing]
Excerpted from the Annual Report Access the annual report here! Letter from the Chair — Mehar Pratap Singh, Chairman Welcome to the 2023 Annual Report of the R Consortium.
Rlang ☛ What Good is Analysis of Variance?
I’d like to demonstrate what “analysis of variance” (often abbreviated as “anova” or “aov”) does for you as a data scientist or analyst. After reading this note you should be able to determine how an analysis of variance style calculation can or can not help with your project.
Rlang ☛ Homicide Rates from Gender Perspective: Analysis using Radar Chart and Bootstrap Intervals
The violence in the regions is essential to indicate the peace and security reached by the countries. Fortunately, the global homicide rate has been decreasing while it is slowly.
Rlang ☛ Key advantages of using the keyring package
Does your package need the user to provide secrets, like API tokens, to work? Have you considered telling your package users about the keyring package, or even forcing them to use it?
Python
The New Stack ☛ Packing and Unpacking in Python
Packing is a handy Python tool that provides a dynamic way to pack and unpack values...
Rust
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Clippy: Deprecating `feature = "cargo-clippy"`
Since Clippy
v0.0.97and before it was shipped with
rustup, Clippy implicitly added a
feature = "cargo-clippy"config1 when linting your code with
cargo clippy.
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 536
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
Mozilla
This month in Servo: gamepad support, font fallback, Space Jam, and more!
Big strides in tables and layout architecture, a new CSS2 milestone, dev changes in WebRender and Stylo, plus console, canvas, and CSSOM improvements.
