LibreOffice 24.2.1 is here a month after the launch of the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite, which introduced major changes like a new calendar-based version numbering scheme, new security and accessibility features, as well as improved interoperability with MS Office.

Collabora’s Faith Ekstrand writes in a blog post that a new merge request that landed earlier today in the Mesa graphics stack and which removes the non-conformant implementation warnings for NVK and changes the Meson configuration option from nouveau-experimental to nouveau, makes the open-source driver stable.

Distrobox 1.7 comes with important changes like improved support for NVIDIA systems, improved support for Wolfi containers, improved support for rootful containers for exported graphical apps, better systemd support for initful containers, better login shell management, and improved Terminfo support.

In the good tradition of keeping Kali Linux’s interface fresh every year, Kali Linux 2024.1 brings a 2024 theme refresh for a fresh new look and feel by adding new wallpapers and themes to the desktop, boot loader, and login screen, as well as a few new app icons. The theme refresh was done for both the regular Kali and Kali Purple editions.

KDE Plasma 6 was released earlier today by the KDE Project and it’s making its way into the software repositories of some of the most popular rolling-release distributions, including Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, OpenMandriva Lx, and others.