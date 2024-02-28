Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) From Microsoft Proxies
Silicon Angle ☛ Surge in high-risk open-source vulnerabilities found in commercial codebases [Ed: What mean to say is, proprietary software has a lot of defects and not working upstream with Free software means this does not get corrected. So better to just use Free software. This is the company that runs Black Duck, an anti-GPL Microsoft proxy.]A new report released today by electronic design automation company Synopsys Inc. uncovers a disturbing surge in high-risk vulnerabilities in commercial codebases, increasing the risk of hacking and data theft.
Open Source Initiative ☛ New risk assessment framework offers clarity for open AI models [Ed: Sponsored Microsoft propagandist Stefano Maffulli persists with openwashing, plus mindless hyping of "hey hi" (chatbots); the OSI is profoundly rogue these days and it needs to be scuttled for working against its mission and defending GPL violations. Microsoft employees are among the authors here, which is rather revealing. Stanford does corporate propaganda, too.]
Open Source Initiative ☛ Modernized, streamlined, and fediverse-friendly: OpenSource.org is fully migrated and ready to connect! [Ed: Dumping one bloatware for another bloatware]
Two years ago, we started migrating our website from Drupal to WordPress. We knew it wasn't going to be a quick weekend project, but more of a journey. Today, we celebrate the final leg of this journey – merging our blog back into the main site, creating a unified online experience for our community.
LinuxSecurity ☛ 8220 Hacker Group Targets Cloud Systems To Mine Crypto [Ed: These flaws were already patches years ago]
A recent increase in attacks has been observed from the 8220 Gang, a cybercriminal group from China. The group has become notorious for infiltrating cloud-based infrastructure and exploiting vulnerabilities to mine cryptocurrency from GNU/Linux and backdoored Windows users.