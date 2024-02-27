Tiny Core Linux 15: Faster, Smaller and Packed with Improvements

posted by Arindam Giri on Feb 27, 2024



Tiny Core Linux is a minimalistic Linux distribution that is designed to be extremely lightweight and flexible. The entire distribution, including the kernel, libraries, and core applications, is less than 200 MB in size. This makes it an excellent choice for users who want to run Linux on older or low-power hardware, or for those who want to build a customized Linux system from scratch.

This lightweight Linux distribution just released version 15.0, bringing a host of new features and updates. Here’s what’s new.

