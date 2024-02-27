Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Open and inclusive collaboration, and the sharing of ideas, remains the best way to develop software (and to do many other things!), but we also recognise that this “getting involved” step can be difficult. Where do you start? Who do you ask? What needs to be done?

It shouldn’t be this difficult. Open source projects should be as open to new contributors as they are to critical bug fixes, because new contributors are the next generation of critical bug fixers.

One of the problems is the lack of an established Getting involved process. At Canonical, this is something we can solve, and we want to help solve it together by inviting contributors to write documentation.