LibreOffice 7.6.5 Office Suite Is Out Now with More Than 90 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 22, 2024,

updated Feb 23, 2024



LibreOffice 7.6.5 is here more than two months after LibreOffice 7.6.4 update as yet another update that beefs up the stability, reliability, and security of the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series for productivity environments.

In numbers, this update addresses a total of 94 bugs across all of LibreOffice’s components, which means that it’s highly recommended to all LibreOffice 7.6 users.

Read on

Original Post: