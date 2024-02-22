LibreOffice 7.6.5 Office Suite Is Out Now with More Than 90 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 7.6.5 is here more than two months after LibreOffice 7.6.4 update as yet another update that beefs up the stability, reliability, and security of the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series for productivity environments.
In numbers, this update addresses a total of 94 bugs across all of LibreOffice’s components, which means that it’s highly recommended to all LibreOffice 7.6 users.
LibreOffice 7.6.5 Community is immediately available from https://www.libreoffice.org/download for Windows, macOS, and Linux [1]. This is the most thoroughly tested version of the suite, for deployments by individuals, small and medium businesses, and other organizations in productivity environments.
Users can download LibreOffice 7.6.5 Community from the office suite website: https://www.libreoffice.org/download/. Minimum requirements are Microsoft Windows 7 SP1 and Apple macOS 10.14. LibreOffice Technology-based products for Android and iOS are listed here: https://www.libreoffice.org/download/android-and-ios/