Games: Lists, Bans. and Leaks
Boiling Steam ☛ Boiling Steam's Game Picks for 2023
It’s the time to retro on the past year, and what we liked the most in the games that we played. Turns out there was a lot of good entries in 2023, some of it AAA, some of it indies. But mostly indies.
New York Times ☛ Tencent and Netease Rally on Signs China May Ease Gaming Proposal
After a market rout, gaming companies like Tencent and Netease rally on signals that regulators might apply proposed curbs on users less harshly than feared.
Security
Tom's Hardware ☛ Purported GTA 5 source code distributed on Telegram - data spill comes a year after the Lapsus$ Rockstar smash and grab
Lapsus$ group member 'Phil' says he leaked the GTA V source code in protest at Rockstar Games after the developer filed a case against their member who was subsequently sentenced to be indefinitely confined in a hospital.
