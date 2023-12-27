ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
CNX Software ☛ MEMENTO is an ESP32-S3-based, CircuitPython or Arduino programmable DIY camera module
Adafruit’s new MEMENTO – Bare Board Camera module is powered by the ESP32-S3 and can be programmed with CircuitPython or Arduino. The module includes a camera with an OV5640 sensor which features auto-focus capabilities and the board includes a 1.54″ 240×240 Color TFT to display the images. Previously we have covered many ESP32-based camera modules like the TinyML-CAM, the Arduino Nicla Vision, TTGO T-Camera, and many other camera modules that feature the OV5640 sensor you can check those out if interested.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Zero W Drives Animatronic Fox Companion
Katherine “Smalls” Connell is using a Raspberry Pi Zero W to control her custom-made animatronic fox head companion.
CNX Software ☛ GlowStitch LEDs – A machine-sewable LED board for adding lights to wearables and crafts (Crowdfunding)
GlowStitch LEDs is an innovative new project that is aimed at making machine-sewable LEDs for wearable tech and special crafts of all forms. The LEDs are made from flexible circuit boards which makes them sewable with a machine and usable for various creative projects by makers, cosplayers, fashion designers, and hobbyists. Until now, sewing LEDs to clothing and soft circuits (e-textiles) had to be done by hand with conductive thread, an arduous process that requires a lot of patience.