The AIO-3588L 8K AI is a development board powered by the Rockchip RK3588 series, featuring an octa-core 64-bit ARM architecture, optional up to 32GB of RAM, and 8K video encoding and decoding capabilities. This SBC by T-Firefly targets applications such as cloud servers, edge computing and other industrial settings.
D3’s DesignCore RS-2944A mmWave Radar Sensor Evaluation Kit leverages Texas Instruments’ AWR2944 to provide a production-intent platform. Featuring a single-board design, compact form factor, and a USB-serial interface, it serves as a versatile tool for field testing, sensor evaluation, algorithm development, and application demonstrations.