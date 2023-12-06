today's howtos
-
Install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu Server 23.04
-
LinuxStans ☛ How to Install and Use Adobe Photoshop on Ubuntu
This article will shortly describe how to install Adobe Photoshop on Ubuntu GNU/Linux in several ways, in the Wine – backdoored Windows compatibility layer, and it will also provide a guide on how to install Wine.
-
DebugPoint ☛ How to Install Cinnamon Desktop in Arch Linux
Cinnamon is the default desktop environment for GNU/Linux Mint. This quick guide explains the steps to install the Cinnamon desktop environment in Arch Linux. The Cinnamon desktop environment is the default desktop flavour for GNU/Linux Mint.
-
TechRepublic ☛ AlmaLinux Checklist: 9 Things to Do after Installation
This checklist from TechRepublic Premium consists of nine things you should do immediately after installing AlmaLinux. This list of items can be applied to all use-cases for your new server operating system.
-
Installing Timeshift on Debian 12 or 10 Linux
Timeshift is a free software for GNU/Linux systems, useful in creating a snapshot of system drives and restoring them later.
-
TecAdmin ☛ Find Objects Between Two Dates in MongoDB: A Practical Guide
MongoDB, a leading NoSQL database, is renowned for its flexibility and performance in handling diverse data types, including dates.