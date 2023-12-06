OpenEmbedded and EasyOS Development
-
p7zip compiled in OE
I have compiled p7zip in OpenEmbedded, and added it to the EasyOS package-list, so it will be builtin. I also fixed the mime-handling, so if click on a .7z file it will open in Xarchive, or right-click on a .7z file then Xarchive will be offered in the menu. Rox will also display .7z files with a suitable icon.
-
download_file rewritten
This has been on the to-do list for a very long time, and is going to please a lot of people.
PKGget, and other scripts, call /usr/bin/download_file to download a file from the Internet. The complaint is that the download window is in all virtual desktops, and is always on-top of other windows. This makes it difficult to do other work while a download is in progress.