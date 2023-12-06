Top 15 Ubuntu Software, Docker, and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
FOSSLinux ☛ Top 15 Ubuntu Software app issues and their easy fixes
This guide addresses the top 15 issues users often face with apps in the Ubuntu Software Center, providing effective solutions for each. From installation errors to update glitches, learn how to troubleshoot and resolve these challenges, enhancing your overall experience with Ubuntu's software hub.
It's FOSS ☛ How to Install Docker on Ubuntu
Learn the two official ways of installing Docker on Ubuntu. One is easy but may give you a slightly older version. The other is slightly more complicated but gives you the recent stable version.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 816
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 816 for the week of November 26 – December 2, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here.
- Ubuntu Summit 2023 Reflections
- CFP for the FOSDEM 2024 Distros Devroom (closes December 5th)
- Mir Release 2.16.0
- Call for testing Ubuntu Frame, Mir Kiosk
- Intel® TDX 1.0 technology preview available on Ubuntu 23.10
- Miriway – bringing Wayland to your desktop