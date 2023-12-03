HPLIP 3.23.12 is out with New HP Printers Support for Linux
HPLIP, free open-source GNU/Linux driver for HP’s inkjet and laser printers, released version 3.23.12 few days ago. The new release add some new HP devices support.
Do you waddle the waddle?
Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO release includes archinstall 2.7, which brings two important features, namely support for unified kernel image (UKI), which is a single executable that can be booted directly from the UEFI firmware, and the ability to check for new versions of archinstall when initiating the Arch Linux installer.
HPLIP, free open-source GNU/Linux driver for HP’s inkjet and laser printers, released version 3.23.12 few days ago. The new release add some new HP devices support.