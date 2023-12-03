today's howtos
Manuel Matuzović ☛ You don't need JavaScript for that
It's one of the core principles of web development and it means that you should Choose the least powerful language suitable for a given purpose.
On the web this means preferring HTML over CSS, and then CSS over JS. JS is the most versatile language out of the three because you're the one describing how the browser should act, but it can also break, it can fail to load and it takes extra resources to download, parse and run. It is also very easy to exclude keyboard users and people using assistive technologies with it.
In contrast to JS, which is imperative, HTML and CSS are declarative. You tell the browser what to do, now how to do it. That means the browser gets to choose how to do it, and it can do it in the most efficient way possible.
Just because you know something needs JavaScript, doesn't mean it still does. You can make better websites if you test those assumptions every now and then.
Manuel Matuzović ☛ The UX of HTML
Somehow my students are allergic to semantics and shit. And they’re not alone. If you look at 99% of all websites in the wild, everybody who worked on them seems to be allergic to semantics and shit. On most websites heading levels are just random numbers, loosely based on font-size. Form fields have no labels. Links and buttons are divs. It’s really pretty bad. So it’s not just my students, the whole industry doesn’t understand semantics and shit.
Recently I decided to stop using the word semantics. Instead I talk about the UX of HTML. And all of a sudden my students are not allergic to HTML anymore but really interested. Instead of explaining the meaning of a certain element, I show them what it does. So we look at what happens when you add a label to an input: The input and the label now form a pair. You can now click on the label to interact with a checkbox. The label will be read out loud when you focus on an input with a screenreader. When you hover over a label, the hover state of the connected input is shown. My students love stuff like that. They care about UX.
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'cv2' error
In this tutorial, you will learn how to fix "ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'cv2'" error.
I was trying to run my python app today, and I got the error "ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'cv2'" on my terminal.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install UrBackup on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
UrBackup is a versatile and powerful open-source backup solution, designed to protect data across various platforms. This guide will demonstrate how to install UrBackup on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, showcasing a straightforward process for securing your digital assets.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Drupal on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Drupal on Fedora 39. In the ever-evolving digital landscape, content management systems play a pivotal role in crafting engaging and dynamic web experiences.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Roundcube on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Roundcube on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Email communication remains a cornerstone of modern business and personal interactions. While there are various email clients available, Roundcube offers a user-friendly web interface that simplifies access to your emails from any device with an internet connection.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PHP on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP on openSUSE. PHP 8.3 is the latest version of PHP, a popular server-side scripting language used in web development. This version brings several new features and improvements, making it essential for developers to stay up-to-date with the latest PHP releases.
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix "no module named pip" error on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to fix "no module named pip" error on Ubuntu 22.04.
OSTechNix ☛ [Updated] How To Enable Minimize And Maximize Buttons In Fedora 39 Workstation And Fedora Silverblue
This guide explains how to enable minimize and maximize buttons in application windows using Gnome Tweaks and Dash to Panel extension in Fedora GNOME Workstation and Silverblue editions.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to Convert FBX files to OBJ for 3D Printing
There are several FBX to OBJ converters available. Get to know the ones that are easy to use and how to use them to do the conversion.