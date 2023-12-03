It's one of the core principles of web development and it means that you should Choose the least powerful language suitable for a given purpose.

On the web this means preferring HTML over CSS, and then CSS over JS. JS is the most versatile language out of the three because you're the one describing how the browser should act, but it can also break, it can fail to load and it takes extra resources to download, parse and run. It is also very easy to exclude keyboard users and people using assistive technologies with it.

In contrast to JS, which is imperative, HTML and CSS are declarative. You tell the browser what to do, now how to do it. That means the browser gets to choose how to do it, and it can do it in the most efficient way possible.

[...]

Just because you know something needs JavaScript, doesn't mean it still does. You can make better websites if you test those assumptions every now and then.