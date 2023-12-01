Canonical/Ubuntu: VMs, Retro, Hype, and More

Every so often I have to make a new virtual machine for some specific use case. Perhaps I need a newer version of Ubuntu than the one I’m running on my hardware in order to build some software, and containerization just isn’t working. Or maybe I need to test an app that I made modifications to in a fresh environment. In these instances, it can be quite helpful to be able to spin up these virtual machines quickly, and only install the bare minimum software you need for your use case.

One common strategy when making a minimal or specially customized install is to use a server distro (like Ubuntu Server for instance) as the base and then install other things on top of it.