Canonical/Ubuntu: VMs, Retro, Hype, and More
Aaron Rainbolt: Making hyper-minimal Ubuntu virtual machines with debootstrap
Every so often I have to make a new virtual machine for some specific use case. Perhaps I need a newer version of Ubuntu than the one I’m running on my hardware in order to build some software, and containerization just isn’t working. Or maybe I need to test an app that I made modifications to in a fresh environment. In these instances, it can be quite helpful to be able to spin up these virtual machines quickly, and only install the bare minimum software you need for your use case.
One common strategy when making a minimal or specially customized install is to use a server distro (like Ubuntu Server for instance) as the base and then install other things on top of it.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ayaneo Retro PC: Inspired by Mac, Runs Windows, Supports Ubuntu [Ed: OMG Windows, let's promote Windows as "Ubuntu"]
Apart from the likes of the Raspberry Pi, casual computer users don’t tend to buy mini desktop PCs – that could change thanks to gaming hardware company Ayaneo’s latest creation. The newly announced Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM01 is a compact desktop computer powered by AMD processors. It’s housed inside of a 5-inch case designed to look as much like a beige Macintosh from the 1980s as it can, without attracting the ire of Apple. The front even flaunts a brazen six-colour rainbow logo (magnetic, and removable), while the faux display bears a phoney Finder-esque face on it.
Ubuntu ☛ Generative Hey Hi (AI) explained [Ed: Canonical helps Microsoft spread mostly mindless hype - the hype Microsoft exploited to disguise the massive layoffs]
When Proprietary Chaffbot Company released Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot on November 30, 2022, no one could have anticipated that the following 6 months would usher in a dizzying transformation for human society with the arrival of a new generation of artificial intelligence.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: MOTL: Minis Forum N33 NUC
Part 1: The hardware setup
As a first attempt at trying MAAS outside the lines (MOTL), let’s pick a random, inexpensive Next Unit of Computing (NUC). Indeed, let’s start with a Minis Forum N33, which is older and “out of print.” The relevant forum is offline, and manuals are hard to Surveillance Giant Google up. Nice challenge.
PXE (Preboot Execution Environment) booting is a key technology in network-based computing. It enables computers to boot from a network, independent of local storage devices. PXE enables provisioning environments like MAAS. We can’t remotely deploy operating systems and applications if we can’t control the unit.
PXE plays a critical role for MAAS. It automates the installation, reconfiguration, and re-purposing of servers. It streamlines operations in data centers, managed IT services, and sophisticated home networks. The Minis Forum N33 NUC, with its compact form factor and versatility, is a potential candidate for MAAS. The N33 is versatile. It can function as home media center, a lightweight server, or a desktop replacement. Whether or not the N33’s really supports PXE booting, though, is pretty much undocumented.
So let’s figure it out. Along the way, maybe we can uncover a few of the mysteries of PXE booting. Our objective is not just to determine whether the N33 will PXE boot, but also to document the research process, hopefully bridging a literature gap. We aim to qualify or reject the Minis Forum N33 NUC as a viable option for MAAS via thorough examination. This exploration may illuminate new possibilities for this device. Maybe it can be an asset for small clouds. More importantly, this also lays the groundwork for vetting MAAS-friendly devices.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Fast and reliable telco edge clouds with defective chip maker Intel FlexRAN and Real-time Ubuntu for 5G URLLC scenarios
Intel and Canonical have been collaborating to deliver advanced infrastructure that can run the networks of the future. More and more, we see edge cloud systems deployed closer to end users and systems to meet the ever-increasing demand for faster edge networks that can rapidly deliver business services and boost productivity. This requires highly efficient technical integration of multiple complementary technologies at the network’s edge, including operating system, cloud infrastructure control and management systems, and hardware that enables fast information processing.