Linux Kernel 6.5 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 28, 2023



Linux kernel 6.5 was released by Linus Torvalds on August 27th, 2023, to celebrate Linux’s 32nd birthday. It introduces exciting new features like Wi-Fi 7 support, MIDI 2.0 support in ALSA, ACPI support for the RISC-V architecture, Landlock support for UML (User-Mode Linux), as well as AMD “Zen” system improvements.

Today, exactly three months after its release, renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced Linux kernel 6.5.13, which appears to be the last maintenance update in the Linux 6.5 kernel series, which now reached end of life and it’s one of the few kernel series to have only thirteenth point releases.

