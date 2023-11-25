Today is Download BSDs and GNU/Linux Day
THIS site, despite "Tux" in its name, has long supported not just (GNU) Linux distros but also BSDs and various other free/libre operating systems. In the US it is a long weekend, many people have spare time (some get literally bored), so it's a good opportunity to try a new operating system or reach out to friends/colleagues/relatives, encouraging them to give GNU/Linux a go.
I said more on this subject in the sister site. Forget "shop till you drop"; it's superficial, almost superstitious, not to mention mindless etc. It leaves people indebted, i.e. less free than before. █