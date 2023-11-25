Today is Download BSDs and GNU/Linux Day

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 25, 2023



THIS site, despite "Tux" in its name, has long supported not just (GNU) Linux distros but also BSDs and various other free/libre operating systems. In the US it is a long weekend, many people have spare time (some get literally bored), so it's a good opportunity to try a new operating system or reach out to friends/colleagues/relatives, encouraging them to give GNU/Linux a go.

I said more on this subject in the sister site. Forget "shop till you drop"; it's superficial, almost superstitious, not to mention mindless etc. It leaves people indebted, i.e. less free than before. █