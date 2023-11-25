TUXEDO Sirius 16 Unveiled as TUXEDO’s First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 25, 2023



TUXEDO Sirius 16 is TUXEDO Computers’ first and long-awaited full AMD-powered Linux gaming notebook featuring the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card based on the modern RDNA 3 architecture and featuring 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and up to 2300 MHz clock speed.

According to TUXEDO Computers, the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card is on par with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Talking about graphics, TUXEDO Sirius 16 features a gorgeous LED-backlight 16.1-inch matte display with WQHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels), 165 Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and 100 % sRGB color gamut.

