Wine 8.21 and VKD3D-Proton 2.11
WINE Project (Official) ☛ WineHQ - Wine Announcement - The Wine development release 8.21 is now available.
What's new in this release: - High-DPI scaling and initial Vulkan support in the Wayland driver. - Beginnings of support for ARM64EC target. - Updates to the locale database. - Various bug fixes.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wine 8.21 brings High-DPI scaling and initial Vulkan support for Wayland
Wine 8.21 has rolled out as the latest development release and brings with it some nice sounding stuff, readying up for Wine 9.0 early next year.
GamingOnLinux ☛ VKD3D-Proton 2.11 released with DirectX Raytracing enabled by default
An exciting release of VKD3D-Proton has arrived! VKD3D-Proton 2.11 brings with it some big improvements for the Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation layer used in Valve's Proton for Linux PC and Steam Deck.