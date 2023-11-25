Wine 8.21 and VKD3D-Proton 2.11

The Wine development release 8.21 is now available.

What's new in this release: - High-DPI scaling and initial Vulkan support in the Wayland driver. - Beginnings of support for ARM64EC target. - Updates to the locale database. - Various bug fixes.

