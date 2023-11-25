today's leftovers
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2023-11-19 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (46/2023): Domain changes, a Ubuntu Touch Q&A and Android 14 on PinePhone
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-19 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #262
Medium ☛ Unix/Linux? [Ed: Highly deficient article that has no grasp of what GNU is and what a kernel is]
So, arriving back to our main question we can conclude that Unix/Linux provides direct interaction between user and OS. There are totally 600 active distros/varaints of Linux and 500 in development based on the domain requirement while MacOS was inspired from Unix. Windows has very less or no customization options available for programmers and easily vulnerable to malware.
I hope I have provided an introductory idea about Unix/Linux. Stay tuned for my next post on important commands of Unix/Linux and shell scripting.
Dev Class ☛ Ubuntu chiselled containers arrive for .NET – smaller, more secure, but beware ‘sharp edges’ [Ed: Microsoft's longtime media mole Tim Anderson is promoting Microsoft, using Canonical nonsense [1, 2]]
AMD next-generation RDNA4 GPU GFX1200/GFX1201gets support in Linux LLVM
Recent updates from Linux LLVM patches have revealed insights into AMD’s RDNA 4 GPU architecture, which includes two entries designated as GFX1200 and GFX1201. These upcoming GPU cores are projected to be integrated into AMD’s Radeon RX 8000 series of graphics cards.
Security
CISA ☛ 2023-11-22 [Older] Adobe Releases Security Updates for ColdFusion
CISA ☛ 2023-11-22 [Older] Mozilla Releases Security Updates for Firefox and Thunderbird
CISA ☛ 2023-11-21 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
CISA ☛ 2023-11-21 [Older] CISA, FBI, MS-ISAC, and ASD’s ACSC Release Advisory on LockBit Affiliates Exploiting Citrix Bleed
CISA ☛ 2023-11-21 [Older] CISA Releases Five Industrial Control Systems Advisories
CISA ☛ 2023-11-21 [Older] WAGO PFC200 Series
CISA ☛ 2023-11-21 [Older] Fuji Electric Tellus Lite V-Simulator
