Krita 5.2 Brings Animation and Text Handling Improvements, Built-In FFmpeg
Coming more than a year after Krita 5.1, the Krita 5.2 release is here with a completely rewritten audio playback functionality for animation using the MLT framework, built-in FFmpeg dependency for video exporting in animation, as well as many improvements to the JPEG-XL image support introduced in the previous release.
Krita 5.2 also brings major improvements to text handling with a completely revamped text shape engine that provides support for emoji, text-on-path, text-in-shape, OpenType fonts, vertical text, wrapped text, OpenType, and other features. However, the devs note the fact that these features can be accessed from the SVG source code editor for now.