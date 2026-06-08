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Review: Redcore Linux 2601
Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —
Redcore Linux is a desktop distribution which is based on Gentoo. Redcore provides a friendly, graphical system installer, a wrapper (called Sisyphus) for package management, and multiple pre-configured desktop environments.
Most of the changes for this release focus on the package manager, Sisyphus. The release announcement shares these highlights:
Under the Hood: The backend has been completely ported to Python, removing all legacy bash helper code. This results in significantly faster and more reliable database transactions.
Metadata: Package subslots are now visible in the database, bringing parity with Gentoo's metadata handling.
Security: Added GPG portage tree signature verification to ensure the integrity and authenticity of every tree sync.
First-run/Recovery Wizard: A new first-run/recovery wizard can reinstate system branches (such as the portage tree) if they are accidentally deleted.
Automation: Introduced the --ask/--no-ask flags to toggle manual confirmation for install, upgrade, remove, and cleanup operations (default --ask for backwards compatibility).
Parallel Searching: Sisyphus now supports multiple simultaneous binary searches with advanced filtering.
News Delivery: A built-in news system now delivers critical change alerts directly through the package manager, without the need of reading blog posts.
UI Enhancements: Implemented columnisation for package lists to improve readability during operations.
The latest version of Redcore is available in three desktop editions for x86_64 machines. The editions are Plasma, LXQt, and QTILE. I decided to test drive the LXQt edition which is a 5.8GB download.