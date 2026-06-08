Review: Redcore Linux 2601

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2026



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

Redcore Linux is a desktop distribution which is based on Gentoo. Redcore provides a friendly, graphical system installer, a wrapper (called Sisyphus) for package management, and multiple pre-configured desktop environments.

Most of the changes for this release focus on the package manager, Sisyphus. The release announcement shares these highlights:

Under the Hood: The backend has been completely ported to Python, removing all legacy bash helper code. This results in significantly faster and more reliable database transactions.

Metadata: Package subslots are now visible in the database, bringing parity with Gentoo's metadata handling.

Security: Added GPG portage tree signature verification to ensure the integrity and authenticity of every tree sync.

First-run/Recovery Wizard: A new first-run/recovery wizard can reinstate system branches (such as the portage tree) if they are accidentally deleted.

Automation: Introduced the --ask/--no-ask flags to toggle manual confirmation for install, upgrade, remove, and cleanup operations (default --ask for backwards compatibility).

Parallel Searching: Sisyphus now supports multiple simultaneous binary searches with advanced filtering.

News Delivery: A built-in news system now delivers critical change alerts directly through the package manager, without the need of reading blog posts.

UI Enhancements: Implemented columnisation for package lists to improve readability during operations.

The latest version of Redcore is available in three desktop editions for x86_64 machines. The editions are Plasma, LXQt, and QTILE. I decided to test drive the LXQt edition which is a 5.8GB download.