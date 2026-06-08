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New Releases: Gnoppix Linux 26.6 and Network Security Toolkit (NST) 44
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Gnoppix Linux 26.6 Release Notes
We are excited to announce the release of Gnoppix Linux 26.6! This release focuses heavily on stabilizing our underlying build system, securing repository pipelines, cleaning up the desktop user experience, and introducing highly requested live boot capabilities.
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Sourceforge ☛ NST Version 44-15105 Released
We are pleased to announce the latest NST release: "NST 44 SVN:15105". Based on Fedora 44 and powered by Linux Kernel: "7.0.10-201.fc44.x86_64", this version brings the NST distribution completely on par with Fedora 44.