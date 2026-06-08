New Releases: Gnoppix Linux 26.6 and Network Security Toolkit (NST) 44

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 7th, 2026

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HandBrake 1.11.2 Video Transcoder Adds WebM MIME Type Support on Linux

HandBrake 1.11.2 is here to add WebM MIME type to the list of supported formats on Linux systems, improve the Core Audio AAC encoder 7.1 channel layout, improve handling of unsupported presets on macOS and Windows systems, and improve queue low space pause behaviour on Windows systems.

Armbian Imager 2.0 Flashing Tool for Armbian Linux Officially Released

Armbian Imager is the official flashing utility for Armbian Linux, a production-ready Debian and Ubuntu-based system with patched kernels for ARM single-board computers. Armbian Imager supports over 300 Armbian-supported single-board computers organized by manufacturer.

Shelly 2.3.2.2 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves CachyOS Support

Shelly 2.3.2.2 is here to improve support for the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution by bringing the CachyOS updater path to feature parity and implementing a command that lets you downgrade packages from the CachyOS repositories. Shelly now automatically detects the repository of choice.

Star Labs Releases Firmware 26.06 with Support for AMD Cezanne-Based Systems

The Star Labs Firmware 26.06 is here to add support for AMD Cezanne-based systems, including the Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, improve battery-free operation and auto-rotation on StarLite Mk V laptops running Ubuntu, and fix blue sleep LED breathing on the StarBook MkVIr2-Intel laptop.

LinuxGizmos.com

RISC-V edge box packs dual GbE, CAN, and 4G/5G support

Bit-Brick’s EPC1000 is an industrial edge computing system built around the SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor. The platform is intended for applications including industrial IoT, smart transportation, agriculture monitoring, environmental sensing, and edge analytics.

SuperBase Adds GPS, Compass, and OLED Display to Meshtastic

Muzi Works’ SuperBase Kit is a portable Meshtastic device built around the company’s Base System platform. The handheld unit offers LoRa connectivity, GNSS positioning, a digital compass, and a rechargeable battery in a compact enclosure with a navigation pad and square-format OLED display.

Sea Five Uses Dual ESP32-C5 Modules for GPS-Enabled Wardriving

HackerBox has released Issue 0127, titled “Sea Five.” The kit showcases Espressif’s ESP32-C5 wireless SoC and centers around a custom dual-microcontroller platform designed for wireless scanning, GPS positioning, and portable data logging. The hardware platform supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, GNSS positioning, onboard storage, and battery-powered operation.

news

New Releases: Gnoppix Linux 26.6 and Network Security Toolkit (NST) 44

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2026

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