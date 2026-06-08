The Star Labs Firmware 26.06 is here to add support for AMD Cezanne-based systems, including the Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, improve battery-free operation and auto-rotation on StarLite Mk V laptops running Ubuntu, and fix blue sleep LED breathing on the StarBook MkVIr2-Intel laptop.

Shelly 2.3.2.2 is here to improve support for the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution by bringing the CachyOS updater path to feature parity and implementing a command that lets you downgrade packages from the CachyOS repositories. Shelly now automatically detects the repository of choice.

Armbian Imager is the official flashing utility for Armbian Linux, a production-ready Debian and Ubuntu-based system with patched kernels for ARM single-board computers. Armbian Imager supports over 300 Armbian-supported single-board computers organized by manufacturer.

HandBrake 1.11.2 is here to add WebM MIME type to the list of supported formats on Linux systems, improve the Core Audio AAC encoder 7.1 channel layout, improve handling of unsupported presets on macOS and Windows systems, and improve queue low space pause behaviour on Windows systems.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 7th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 08, 2026



This week, we got a few new distro releases, including Linux Lite 8.0, Tails 7.8.1, T2 Linux 26.6, and Clonezilla Live 3.3.2, as well as a bunch of software releases, including Transmission 4.1.2, Giada 1.4.2, COSMIC 1.0.15, KDE Gear 26.04.2, LibreOffice 26.2.4, GNOME 50.2, Ardour 9.7, Shelly 2.3.2.2, and HandBrake 1.11.2.

On top of that, I tell you all about what’s coming in Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” this October. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for June 7th, 2026.

Read on