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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 7th, 2026
This week, we got a few new distro releases, including Linux Lite 8.0, Tails 7.8.1, T2 Linux 26.6, and Clonezilla Live 3.3.2, as well as a bunch of software releases, including Transmission 4.1.2, Giada 1.4.2, COSMIC 1.0.15, KDE Gear 26.04.2, LibreOffice 26.2.4, GNOME 50.2, Ardour 9.7, Shelly 2.3.2.2, and HandBrake 1.11.2.
On top of that, I tell you all about what’s coming in Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” this October. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for June 7th, 2026.