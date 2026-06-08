Flatpak 1.18 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released

The Star Labs Firmware 26.06 is here to add support for AMD Cezanne-based systems, including the Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, improve battery-free operation and auto-rotation on StarLite Mk V laptops running Ubuntu, and fix blue sleep LED breathing on the StarBook MkVIr2-Intel laptop.

Shelly 2.3.2.2 is here to improve support for the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution by bringing the CachyOS updater path to feature parity and implementing a command that lets you downgrade packages from the CachyOS repositories. Shelly now automatically detects the repository of choice.

Armbian Imager is the official flashing utility for Armbian Linux, a production-ready Debian and Ubuntu-based system with patched kernels for ARM single-board computers. Armbian Imager supports over 300 Armbian-supported single-board computers organized by manufacturer.

HandBrake 1.11.2 is here to add WebM MIME type to the list of supported formats on Linux systems, improve the Core Audio AAC encoder 7.1 channel layout, improve handling of unsupported presets on macOS and Windows systems, and improve queue low space pause behaviour on Windows systems.

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HackerBox has released Issue 0127, titled “Sea Five.” The kit showcases Espressif’s ESP32-C5 wireless SoC and centers around a custom dual-microcontroller platform designed for wireless scanning, GPS positioning, and portable data logging. The hardware platform supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, GNSS positioning, onboard storage, and battery-powered operation.

Muzi Works’ SuperBase Kit is a portable Meshtastic device built around the company’s Base System platform. The handheld unit offers LoRa connectivity, GNSS positioning, a digital compass, and a rechargeable battery in a compact enclosure with a navigation pad and square-format OLED display.

Bit-Brick’s EPC1000 is an industrial edge computing system built around the SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor. The platform is intended for applications including industrial IoT, smart transportation, agriculture monitoring, environmental sensing, and edge analytics.

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Flatpak 1.18 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 08, 2026



Coming one year and five months after Flatpak 1.16, the Flatpak 1.18 release introduces support for the AMD vendor-specific compute interface (/dev/kfd) via the DRI device permission, improved output of the flatpak update command, and improved startup time for fish shell integration.

Flatpak 1.18 also introduces improved error handling and printed output of the flatpak-coredumpctl command, new has-usb-device and has-usb-portal permission conditionals to allow apps to drop –device=all and –device=usb permission, and a new function to report the age of the configuration.

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