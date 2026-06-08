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Flatpak 1.18 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released
Coming one year and five months after Flatpak 1.16, the Flatpak 1.18 release introduces support for the AMD vendor-specific compute interface (/dev/kfd) via the DRI device permission, improved output of the flatpak update command, and improved startup time for fish shell integration.
Flatpak 1.18 also introduces improved error handling and printed output of the flatpak-coredumpctl command, new has-usb-device and has-usb-portal permission conditionals to allow apps to drop –device=all and –device=usb permission, and a new function to report the age of the configuration.