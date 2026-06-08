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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2026



Quoting: Audacious 4.6.1 Now Uses XDG Cache Dir for Better Flatpak/Snap Support | UbuntuHandbook —

For security reason, Flatpak and Snap packages do not have access to system /tmp, instead they have their own private /tmp directory.

The previous Audacious versions however use the host’s /tmp directory causing some features, such as album cover display not working in MPRIS (e.g., system tray media control, or Gnome 50 lock screen) for sandboxed apps due to permission access issue.

With the new version, the XDG cache dir is in use so that all the app packages have permission access to the temporary files for everything working properly.