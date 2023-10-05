Kernel Space Articles in LWN: spinlocks, preemption models, large block sizes, and the PuzzleFS container filesystem

The last year or so has seen the posting of a few new filesystem types that are aimed at supporting container workloads. PuzzleFS, presented at the 2023 Kangrejos gathering by Ariel Miculas, is another contender in this area, but it has some features of its own, including a novel compression mechanism and an implementation written in Rust.

PuzzleFS, Miculas began, is an immutable (and thus read-only) filesystem that shares design goals with the Open Container Initiative (OCI) v2 image specification. It uses content-defined chunking (discussed further shortly) and a content-addressed data store, with file data and metadata stored separately from each other. The project was started by Tycho Andersen in 2021 as an attempt to create a successor to atomfs.

The first version of the OCI image specification, he said, had a number of problems, many of which are described in this 2019 blog post by Aleksa Sarai. At the base of those problems is the dependence on tar archives to hold the layers in the filesystem. Tar, as it turns out, is not well suited to the container filesystem problem.