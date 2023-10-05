Kernel Space Articles in LWN: spinlocks, preemption models, large block sizes, and the PuzzleFS container filesystem
User-space spinlocks with help from rseq()
Back in May, André Almeida presented some work toward the creation of user-space spinlocks using adaptive spinning. At that time, the work was stalled because there is, in Linux, currently no way to quickly determine whether a given thread is actually executing on a CPU. Some progress has since been made on that front; at the 2023 Open Source Summit Europe, Almeida returned to discuss how that difficulty might be overcome.
Revisiting the kernel's preemption models (part 1)
All that Ankur Arora seemingly wanted to do with this patch set was to make the process of clearing huge pages on x86 systems go a little faster. What resulted was an extensive discussion on the difficulties of managing preemption correctly in the kernel. It may be that some changes will come to the plethora of preemption models that the kernel currently offers.
Moving the kernel to large block sizes
Using larger block sizes in the kernel for I/O is a recurring topic in storage and block-layer circles. The topic came up in discussions at the Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management and BPF Summit (LSFMM) back in May. One of the participants in those discussions, Hannes Reinecke, gave a talk at Open Source Summit Europe 2023 with an overview of the reasons behind using larger blocks for I/O, the current status of that work, and where it all might lead from here.
Reinecke has worked at SUSE for "like an eternity, nearly 20 years now" and was involved with Linux before that; his first kernel was 1.1.5 or 1.0.5. More recently he has been involved with storage and with NVMe in particular. That led to a pet project of his "that has finally come to life", which is to be able to use larger blocks in Linux.
The PuzzleFS container filesystem
The last year or so has seen the posting of a few new filesystem types that are aimed at supporting container workloads. PuzzleFS, presented at the 2023 Kangrejos gathering by Ariel Miculas, is another contender in this area, but it has some features of its own, including a novel compression mechanism and an implementation written in Rust.
PuzzleFS, Miculas began, is an immutable (and thus read-only) filesystem that shares design goals with the Open Container Initiative (OCI) v2 image specification. It uses content-defined chunking (discussed further shortly) and a content-addressed data store, with file data and metadata stored separately from each other. The project was started by Tycho Andersen in 2021 as an attempt to create a successor to atomfs.
The first version of the OCI image specification, he said, had a number of problems, many of which are described in this 2019 blog post by Aleksa Sarai. At the base of those problems is the dependence on tar archives to hold the layers in the filesystem. Tar, as it turns out, is not well suited to the container filesystem problem.