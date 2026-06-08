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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2026



Quoting: 3 unheard-of Linux tools that fix everyday command-line annoyances —

Interacting with systemd is easily the most painful thing about using Linux. I won't bash it ruthlessly here, but it is a complex beast. Not only that, working with it is difficult. The unit files are within deeply nested, layered directories, and altering them requires a special edit subcommand or a daemon reload. In addition, typing the command is probably the worst part—I just want something that will quickly restart or view the logs of services I'm testing. Cue Interactive Systemd (ISD), which makes interaction a breeze.

ISD is a Python wrapper around common systemd operations, like start, stop, restart, view logs, and a dozen more. It has an interactive (live) search for unit files and a split-panel layout to see additional information. Its navigation takes a little getting used to, but hitting the Tab key selects different panels, and Vim keys work out of the box. With some practice, controlling or reconfiguring systemd becomes second nature.