Best Free and Open Source Software

Lottie is a terminal-based screenplay editor for writers working with the Fountain markup format.

It provides a focused text interface for drafting and editing scripts, with screenplay-aware behavior such as scene and character handling, page display options, automatic formatting helpers, and configurable editor modes. The project is written in Rust and is designed to be used either from the command line with a Fountain file or as a new blank writing session.

This is free and open source software.