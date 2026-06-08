Best Free and Open Source Software

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 7th, 2026

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HandBrake 1.11.2 Video Transcoder Adds WebM MIME Type Support on Linux

HandBrake 1.11.2 is here to add WebM MIME type to the list of supported formats on Linux systems, improve the Core Audio AAC encoder 7.1 channel layout, improve handling of unsupported presets on macOS and Windows systems, and improve queue low space pause behaviour on Windows systems.

Armbian Imager 2.0 Flashing Tool for Armbian Linux Officially Released

Armbian Imager is the official flashing utility for Armbian Linux, a production-ready Debian and Ubuntu-based system with patched kernels for ARM single-board computers. Armbian Imager supports over 300 Armbian-supported single-board computers organized by manufacturer.

Shelly 2.3.2.2 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves CachyOS Support

Shelly 2.3.2.2 is here to improve support for the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution by bringing the CachyOS updater path to feature parity and implementing a command that lets you downgrade packages from the CachyOS repositories. Shelly now automatically detects the repository of choice.

Star Labs Releases Firmware 26.06 with Support for AMD Cezanne-Based Systems

The Star Labs Firmware 26.06 is here to add support for AMD Cezanne-based systems, including the Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, improve battery-free operation and auto-rotation on StarLite Mk V laptops running Ubuntu, and fix blue sleep LED breathing on the StarBook MkVIr2-Intel laptop.

LinuxGizmos.com

RISC-V edge box packs dual GbE, CAN, and 4G/5G support

Bit-Brick’s EPC1000 is an industrial edge computing system built around the SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor. The platform is intended for applications including industrial IoT, smart transportation, agriculture monitoring, environmental sensing, and edge analytics.

SuperBase Adds GPS, Compass, and OLED Display to Meshtastic

Muzi Works’ SuperBase Kit is a portable Meshtastic device built around the company’s Base System platform. The handheld unit offers LoRa connectivity, GNSS positioning, a digital compass, and a rechargeable battery in a compact enclosure with a navigation pad and square-format OLED display.

Sea Five Uses Dual ESP32-C5 Modules for GPS-Enabled Wardriving

HackerBox has released Issue 0127, titled “Sea Five.” The kit showcases Espressif’s ESP32-C5 wireless SoC and centers around a custom dual-microcontroller platform designed for wireless scanning, GPS positioning, and portable data logging. The hardware platform supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, GNSS positioning, onboard storage, and battery-powered operation.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2026

coins and piggbank

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux Lite 8.0 “Hematite” Launches with Linux Kernel 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Base

  
Linux Lite 8.0 distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series. Here’s what’s new!

 
OviOS Linux 6 makes the switch from SysV to systemd

  
Following the unavoidable shift in the Linux ecosystem, OviOS 6 drops SysV and moves to systemd

 
AlmaLinux OS 10.2 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2

  
AlmaLinux OS 10.2 distribution is now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2. Here’s what’s new!

 
MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity” Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Based on Debian 13.5

  
MX Linux 25.2 distribution is now available for download with a new text-mode installer, Debian 13.5 base, and Linux kernel 7.0 on the AHS builds. Here’s what’s new!

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: Mageia DDoS, Levente "anthraxx" Polyák Heads Arch Linux, and More

  
3 stories


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
These are the Google Messages privacy settings I change on every Android phone

 
Firefox 153 is finally ditching the Nvidia driver workaround Linux users have hated

  
As much as I love to tout Linux as the way forward for computing

 
3 unheard-of Linux tools that fix everyday command-line annoyances

  
Interacting with systemd is easily the most painful thing about using Linux

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We only feature free and open source software

 
Kalpa Desktop – atomic and transactional Linux distribution

  
Kalpa Desktop is an atomic and transactional Linux distribution derived from openSUSE Tumbleweed and MicroOS

 
Review: Redcore Linux 2601

  
Redcore Linux is a desktop distribution which is based on Gentoo

 
RISC-V edge box packs dual GbE, CAN, and 4G/5G support

  
The EPC1000 supports both Bianbu Linux and OpenHarmony, operates from a 9V to 36V DC power input

 
Older Leftovers Regarding GNU/Linux, HowTos Mostly

  
some catchup additions

 
Geminispace at Over 5,000 (Unique Capsules Known to Lupa) [original]

  
That's the first time we see it eclipsing 5k

 
New Releases: Gnoppix Linux 26.6 and Network Security Toolkit (NST) 44

  
2 GNU/Linux distros

 
Summary of SLAPP Attacks on Tux Machines [original]

  
Yesterday we packed many gifts for the party

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 7th, 2026

  
The 295th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending June 7th, 2026.

 
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update: Crimson Landing and an Anniversary, Pispala and 26.04

  
some GNU/Linux on mobile update

 
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
Shows and clips from last week

 
HandBrake 1.11.2 Video Transcoder Adds WebM MIME Type Support on Linux

  
HandBrake 1.11.2 open-source video transcoder is now available for download with WebM MIME type support on Linux, improvements to Core Audio AAC encoder 7.1 channel layout, and bug fixes.

 
"Guix Nix Abomination", Other Distributions and Operating Systems

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and standards

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development stories

 
WordCamp Europe 2026 and Disposable WordPress Lab in 14 Steps

  
WP links

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Hardware bits

 
BSD: NetBSD, FreeBSD, and OpenBSD News

  
FreeBSD and more

 
KDE on Icons (Size Matters), GNOME on Politics and More

  
desktop environments speak out

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon and More

  
new episodes

 
Linux in Gaming soundbar and Gothic remake

  
gaming related picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Applications: Storage Space, Visualisation, Alternative to Flathub, 'Teams' Alternatives, and Proton Drive Coming Soon to GNU/Linux

  
software news

 
Games: Steam Games with Native Linux Builds, Steam Machines, Summer Game Fest 2026, and More

  
Gaming news from GamingOnLinux

 
Tux Machines at 22 is Stronger and More Motivated Than Ever [original]

  
This past year has been amazing for GNU/Linux and also for us

 
3 Weeks of Shells [original]

  
Two weeks from now we'll have the longest day of the year

 
Why Governments choose Linux: Transparency, Data Protection and Sovereignty

  
First and foremost, I am interested in and use Linux on a daily basis simply because it offers a good, reliable, robust, and long-term platform for both professional use and normal home use

 
GNOME 50.2 Adds Rate Control to the VA-API H.264 Screencast Pipelines

  
GNOME 50.2 is now available as the second point release to the GNOME 50 desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements across several core components and default apps.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Kdenlive 26.04.2 released

  
The second maintenance release of the 26.04 series is out with the usual batch of bug fixes and improvements for workflow and stability

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Armbian Imager 2.0 Flashing Tool for Armbian Linux Officially Released

  
Armbian Imager 2.0 open-source utility for flashing the Armbian Linux operating system on single-board computers is now available for download with a completely new design and rewritten flashing engine.

 
Servers, KDE at 30, and GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
today's leftovers

 
EasyOS Focuses on Enabling Xlibre Instead of Experimental Wayland (With Limited Support From Applications)

  
Xlibre focus

 
Fedora, Red Hat, and CoreOS Leftovers

  
RHEL and more

 
Debian: Russell Coker's Work, Birger Schacht's Status and Steve McIntyre on Microsoft-Controlled Kill Switch and Back Door

  
Debian leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Sharing and Standards: National Open Source Library, Slop Warning, and Why "You Still Need A Legacy TLD For Email"

  
3 more stories

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers: Ladybird, RSS, Chromium, and Mozilla

  
WWW related news

 
LibreOffice 26.2.4 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

  
LibreOffice 26.2.4 is now available for download as the fourth point release to the LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with 43 bug fixes.

 
Releases of GNU direvent version 5.5 and GNUtrition 0.33

  
two new GNU releases

 
Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Plan at EU (“Tech Sovereignty”)

  
a couple of updates

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks for today

 
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization

  
mostly but not only Linux

 
Applications: Creative Software, Proton Drive, and Terminal Programs

  
3 new stories

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Games: Steam Machines Running GNU/Linux on the Way, A Peek at a Godot Game

  
gaming picks

 
Dank Linux and Hyprland on Nvidia

  
Hyprland news

 
Shelly 2.3.2.2 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves CachyOS Support

  
Shelly 2.3.2.2 open-source graphical package manager for Arch Linux-based distributions is now available for download with drag-and-drop AppImage installation, CachyOS updater parity, and other changes.

 
New Zealand: GNU/Linux Reaches New High [original]

  
Notice what has happened to Windows

 
4 Days Til Party [original]

  
This coming Wednesday we travel up north

 
Star Labs Releases Firmware 26.06 with Support for AMD Cezanne-Based Systems

  
Star Labs releases Firmware 26.06 with various improvements to enhance the reliability, performance, and overall experience of your Star Labs Linux machine.

 
Games: IGN Live Bundle, SteamOS, and Steam Machines

  
gaming picks from GamingOnLinux

 
If Europe Wants Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty, It'll Need to Adopt GNU/Linux Faster [original]

  
What will it take for Brussels to quit appeasing (or taking bribes from) GAFAM lobbyists and instead start deploying software and systems that Europe itself can control?

 
Sharing is Loving [original]

  
We need more Free software 'fanatics'

 
GNU/Linux Doing Well in Monaco in Recent Years [original]

  
This helps us debunk the stigma of "only poor people" would "choose Linux"

 
Android Leftovers

  
I get why battery protection exists on Android phones, but I’ll never use it

 
I switched to a tiling window manager on Linux and can't believe I wasted years dragging windows around

  
Regardless of the operating system you're on

 
These 4 package managers outlasted the Linux distros that created them

  
Linux distributions are oddly mortal for projects that spend so much time preaching stability

 
This Linux distro looks so much like Windows 11 that it's unsettling

  
The first time you'll boot into AnduinOS

 
Docker for Microcontrollers? AkiraOS combines Zephyr RTOS with WebAssembly (WASM) applications

  
AkiraOS is a Zephyr-based embedded OS that runs sandboxed WebAssembly applications on microcontrollers and lets users deploy and update firmware OTA without reflashing

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux picks

 
Software Release: Fastfetch 2.64 and Rustdesk 1.4.7

  
2 new releases

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
GSoC KDE Work on Font Subsetting and Porting KeepSecret to the Kirigami ActionCollection API

  
KDE development

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Red Hat picks

 
This Week in Plasma: Fixing all the things

  
This week the team continued polishing Plasma 6.7 for its release later in the month

 
Using Fedora Silverblue for Compositor Development

  
I’ve been using Fedora Silverblue on my desktop and laptop for the past

 
Sparrow Hawk runs Linux on Renesas R-Car V4H SoC

  
The Sparrow Hawk supports Yocto and Debian Linux distributions

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
6 easy ways I make Zorin OS even faster and more secure

  
Out of the box, Zorin OS is fast and secure

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles