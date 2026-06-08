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Best Free and Open Source Software
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lottie - Fountain screenplay editor - LinuxLinks
Lottie is a terminal-based screenplay editor for writers working with the Fountain markup format.
It provides a focused text interface for drafting and editing scripts, with screenplay-aware behavior such as scene and character handling, page display options, automatic formatting helpers, and configurable editor modes. The project is written in Rust and is designed to be used either from the command line with a Fountain file or as a new blank writing session.
This is free and open source software.
SCM-Manager - self-hosted source code management application - LinuxLinks
SCM-Manager is a self-hosted source code management application designed to help organizations host and administer repositories from a single web-based interface.
It brings repository administration, access control, and extensibility together in one lightweight platform, making it suitable for teams that want to manage their own source code infrastructure without a large supporting stack.
This is free and open source software.
EMU2 - lightweight emulator for running DOS .exe and .com programs - LinuxLinks
EMU2 is a lightweight emulator for running DOS .exe and .com programs from a Linux terminal.
It focuses on text-mode DOS software, providing an x86 emulator together with basic DOS system calls, console I/O, drive mapping, code-page handling, and options for adjusting the reported DOS environment.
This is free and open source software.
BigLinux Microphone - improve spoken audio captured from a microphone - LinuxLinks
BigLinux Microphone is a Linux application for PipeWire that helps improve spoken audio captured from a microphone.
It provides a desktop interface for configuring voice processing, tuning filters, monitoring the processed signal in real time, and keeping microphone settings persistent across sessions.
This is free and open source software.
Gerrit Code Review - web-based code review - LinuxLinks
Gerrit Code Review is a web-based code review and project management tool for Git-based development.
It helps teams collaborate on changes before they’re merged, using configurable review workflows, controlled submission processes, and tight integration with Gittructured code review, strong access controls, and an extensible platform for integrating development tools and services.
This is free and open source software.
DeepFilterNet - low-complexity speech enhancement framework - LinuxLinks
DeepFilterNet is a low-complexity speech enhancement framework for full-band 48 kHz audio.
It’s designed to suppress noise in speech recordings and live microphone input, and the project combines Rust and Python components for enhancement, training, evaluation, pretrained models, and real-time integration. It also provides a command-line tool for processing noisy WAV files and includes a LADSPA plugin for PipeWire-based microphone noise reduction.
This is free and open source software.
Standard Clojure Style - formatter - LinuxLinks
Standard Clojure Style is a JavaScript implementation of a formatter for Clojure source code.
It’s designed to give Clojure projects a consistent layout without bikeshedding over formatting rules, and can be used as a command-line tool, npm package, editor integration target, or browser-friendly formatting library.
This is free and open source software.
Freenet - peer-to-peer platform for building decentralized applications - LinuxLinks
Freenet is a peer-to-peer platform for building decentralized applications. It provides the network layer that turns users’ computers into a distributed system where services can run without relying on central servers, cloud providers, or a single controlling authority.
The project is written primarily in Rust and is aimed at developers building interoperable applications that are accessed through ordinary web browsers while running over Freenet’s decentralized infrastructure.
This is free and open source software.
OneDev - self-hosted Git server and DevOps platform - LinuxLinks
OneDev is a self-hosted Git server and DevOps platform that brings together source code management, code review, issue tracking, build automation, and package handling in one application.
It’s designed for teams that want a tightly integrated development environment instead of stitching together separate tools for repositories, planning, automation, and delivery.
This is free and open source software.
nwipe - secure disk eraser - LinuxLinks
nwipe is a secure disk erasure utility for Linux and a fork of the dwipe command originally used by Darik’s Boot and Nuke.
It securely wipes the contents of block devices, can process one drive or multiple disks in parallel, and can be run either from the command line or through an ncurses-based interface. The project also supports recognised sanitisation methods and can generate PDF certificates for completed wipe jobs.
This is free and open source software.
11 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Personal Finance Tools - LinuxLinks
We’ve all read stories about people trying to live without spending money at all. Some grow their own food, wash in rivers, use solar panels for electricity, and barter for goods and services. These experiments can be fascinating, but they usually have limited practical success. For most of us, money remains unavoidable. We need it to buy food and clothing, pay bills, cover everyday costs, and enjoy the occasional extra.
Making ends meet isn’t always easy, but good money management can make a real difference. Personal finance is about planning income and spending, keeping track of where money goes, and making informed decisions that help you stay financially secure. With household budgets under pressure, it’s more important than ever to keep a close eye on your finances and avoid unpleasant surprises when the next bank statement arrives.
This roundup looks at terminal-based personal finance software for tracking income, expenses, budgets, transfers, and account balances without relying on a web service or heavy graphical application. These tools range from simple expense loggers to more capable finance managers, but they share a common focus: keeping personal finance records accessible from the command line or a text-based user interface.
Here’s our verdict in the legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. We only feature free and open source software.
SirixDB - embeddable bitemporal database system - LinuxLinks
SirixDB is an embeddable bitemporal database system and document store designed for workloads where complete history matters.
It stores JSON and XML resources as immutable, append-only revisions, making it possible to query past states directly instead of reconstructing them from logs or replaying events. The project is aimed at use cases such as audit trails, document versioning, temporal analytics, and change tracking, and it also provides tools such as a REST API, CLI utilities, and a web interface for exploring revision history.
This is free and open source software.