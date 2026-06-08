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Free and Open Source Software
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LeilFS - distributed POSIX file system - LinuxLinks
LeilFS is a distributed POSIX file system designed to run on commodity hardware.
Inspired by Google File System, it aims to pror environments ranging from small clusters to large data centers. The project is positioned for workloads such as active archive, AI and HPC, backup, enterprise file sharing, CCTV storage, and media and video post-production.
This is free and open source software.
MAAS (Metal as a Service) - data centre automation platform - LinuxLinks
MAAS (Metal as a Service) is a data centre automation platform for managing physical servers in a cloud-like way.
It provides a central environment for turning bare metal into a programmable resource pool, helping teams allocate, test, deploy, repurpose, and retire hardware for private cloud, Kubernetes, high-performance computing, and server automation use cases.
This is free and open source software.
Katawa Shoujo: Re-Engineered - LinuxLinks
The gameplay of Katawa Shoujo is choice-based, in which the player reads through text and occasionally has the chance to respond to prompts with a variety of preset responses. The decisions made initiate possible events or dialogue within the story. Depending on the choices made by the player, the story branches into multiple forks. Each of these paths chronicle the players deepening and eventually romantic relationship (or lack thereof) with one of the five main female characters; these may variously end well, poorly, or bittersweet.
The original game was released by a multinational development group, assembled from users of 4chan and other internet communities in 2009 and got cult following soon after. Katawa Shoujo: Re-Engineered is a comprehensive remaster of the 2012 release, bringing in a plethora of improvements (including, among other things, the porting to modern 64-bit systems), bug fixes and all-new features with no compromise on the original’s creative vision.
The code is free and open source software. The game’s assets are not open source.
Haystack - AI orchestration framework - LinuxLinks
Haystack is an AI orchestration framework for building production-ready applications with large language models.
It lets developers design modular pipelines and agent workflows for retrieval-augmented generation, semantic search, question answering, conversational systems, multimodal applications, and other context-driven AI use cases. The framework is written for Python projects and focuses on explicit control over retrieval, routing, memory, tool use, and generation.
This is free and open source software.