The gameplay of Katawa Shoujo is choice-based, in which the player reads through text and occasionally has the chance to respond to prompts with a variety of preset responses. The decisions made initiate possible events or dialogue within the story. Depending on the choices made by the player, the story branches into multiple forks. Each of these paths chronicle the players deepening and eventually romantic relationship (or lack thereof) with one of the five main female characters; these may variously end well, poorly, or bittersweet.

The original game was released by a multinational development group, assembled from users of 4chan and other internet communities in 2009 and got cult following soon after. Katawa Shoujo: Re-Engineered is a comprehensive remaster of the 2012 release, bringing in a plethora of improvements (including, among other things, the porting to modern 64-bit systems), bug fixes and all-new features with no compromise on the original’s creative vision.

The code is free and open source software. The game’s assets are not open source.