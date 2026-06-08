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VideoLAN Announces dav2d as an Open-Source and Super Fast AV2 Decoder
The idea behind dav2d is to create the fastest AV2 decoder available on all platforms to overcome the temporary lack of AV2 hardware decoding. dav2d will support all the features from the AV2 royalty-free video coding format, including all subsampling and bit-depth parameters.
VideoLAN aims to make dav2d fast and high bit-depth fast on modern desktops, by writing asm for AVX2 chips, on modern mobile devices, by writing asm for ARMv8 chips, on older desktops, by writing asm for SSSE3+ chips, and on older mobile devices, by writing asm for ARMv7 chips.