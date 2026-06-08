This is the most intuitive response in software engineering today. Not only are queues used as a band-aid solution, they are added upfront as a way to decouple systems. Yet an overload on one system cascades to others.

But a queue is synonymous with a bathtub or sink, and just like bathtubs, software is bound by physics. If water is coming out of the tap (faucet) faster than it can go down the drain, making the bathtub bigger does not prevent a flood. It just delays it.