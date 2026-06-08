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Summary of SLAPP Attacks on Tux Machines
It is predicted that later today (in the afternoon) the sun will come back. This morning we expect a call from cops regarding death threats which we received. Yesterday in the sister site I published a long and detailed summary of the affairs that went on for 2+ in the courtroom and outside the courtroom. It impacts this site, which will leave it all behind next week. Two days from now we travel to celebrate 22 years of Tux Machines. Yesterday we packed many gifts for the party. █
Image source: Close-up of sea shells and a brown straw hat lying on a white table.