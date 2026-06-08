Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

Suppose you want to write a database. You'd probably start by implementing relational algebra operators — projection, filter, join, etc. The easy way is to implement them as functions that take in tables and return tables, and assemble them into a larger expression. That was how Prela worked in its first incarnation. The code was clean, but it was hella slow! Which was not surprising, because every operator materialized every intermediate result. The standard solution to this is the iterator model, where each operator implements an Iterator interface that streams intermediate tables row by row instead of materializing them. But implementing the iterator model naively still incurs overhead: every call to Iterator.next() triggers a dynamic dispatch, which costs vtable lookups and destroys cache locality. There are two standard remedies: vectorization and compilation. A vectorized database amortizes the overhead by implementing Iterator.next_batch() which returns a whole batch of data that can be processed together; a compiled database, well, compiles the incoming query directly to fast machine code that runs without any dynamic dispatch. Either approach takes a lot of very smart people spending their entire working life to build, and it's why systems like DuckDB and Umbra exist. I'm moderately smart but don't have a lot of time, so I was looking for a shortcut. The shortcut I stumbled upon was so beautiful that I literally cried1 when I finally understood it, and I hope my explanation below will make you cry too :' )