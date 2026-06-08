Kernel: io_uring, Entropy, and More

I sat down one day and got really fixated on Linux entropy. Did you know you can feed a Linux system's entropy pool by just writing data to /dev/{u}random? Further, did you know that there's actually very little difference between urandom and random, besides its behaviour before the system is satisfied it has enough entropy? Also, they're re-seeded very frequently at boot using data from the entropy pool itself, and then every minute once boot is finished? I highly recommend this talk from the Wireguard creator Jason Donenfeld that goes into modernising the kernel's random.c implemtation, and hints at some future plans. Watching that talk also gives a bit more context to some of the decisions I'll talk about later in this post.