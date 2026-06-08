news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2026



Quoting: Kalpa Desktop - atomic and transactional Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Kalpa Desktop is an atomic and transactional Linux distribution derived from openSUSE Tumbleweed and MicroOS. It provides a KDE Plasma desktop.

Kalpa Desktop combines the advantages of a rolling distribution, a read-only root file system, and Btrfs snapshots. Software is installed via Flatpaks, updates occur in the background without user interaction, and changes only take effect after a reboot. If the system fails to boot into a working session after an update, it automatically reverts to the last successfully booting snapshot. Kalpa Desktop is aimed at users accustomed to iOS or Android, where the operating system is static, automated, and reliable, and apps are the primary focus. Kalpa Desktop is based on openSUSE Tumbleweed (KDE Plasma desktop) and openSUSE MicroOS (base system).

Kalpa is currently offered in Alpha state, so it’s best suited to testers and users interested in immutable desktop Linux rather than those looking for a fully polished general-purpose distribution.