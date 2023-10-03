Proprietary Stuff and FUD Against GNU/Linux
-
Intel Arrow Lake “2nd Gen Core Ultra” Already Has AI NPU Support Added To Linux
Intel's 2nd Gen Core Ultra family codenamed Arrow Lake already has initial NPU (Neural Processing Unit) support added to Linux.
-
Linux distros need to take more responsibility for security [Ed: Mac Asay, the voice of Microsoft, who went to a job interview at Microsoft and brought Microsoft to the OSI; this is typical Microsoft FUD again, published by a site that gets sponsorship money from Asay's employer]
Open source is everywhere; a Synopsys study found that 96% of all software code bases analyzed included open source software. That’s the good news. Ironically, it’s also the bad news, as the very pervasiveness of open source introduces risk. Decades ago, proprietary players used to spew disingenuous fear, uncertainty, and doubt around open source security, but they may finally have a point. Not at the individual project level where critics once wrongly focused their case, but rather in supply chains, as massive vulnerabilities like SolarWinds and Log4j remind us that we still have essential open source security work to do.
-
Professional DAW ‘Studio One’ is Now on Linux (Public Beta)
PreSonus has made Studio One, their powerful digital audio workstation, available on Linux for the very first time!
Studio One is a (closed-source) all-in-one DAW that lets you create music from scratch using virtual instruments, loops, and composer tools; capture audio from connected instruments and other audio equipment; and mix, master, and export compositions to professional standards.
It offers a fully-featured multi multitrack recording and editing environment where you can record, arrange, and edit row after row of audio and MIDI tracks; and use advanced automation, effect chains, and plugins to sculpt, manipulate, and play round with how ‘sound’ sounds.