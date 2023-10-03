Proprietary Stuff and FUD Against GNU/Linux

PreSonus has made Studio One, their powerful digital audio workstation, available on Linux for the very first time!

Studio One is a (closed-source) all-in-one DAW that lets you create music from scratch using virtual instruments, loops, and composer tools; capture audio from connected instruments and other audio equipment; and mix, master, and export compositions to professional standards.

It offers a fully-featured multi multitrack recording and editing environment where you can record, arrange, and edit row after row of audio and MIDI tracks; and use advanced automation, effect chains, and plugins to sculpt, manipulate, and play round with how ‘sound’ sounds.