today's howtos
How To Download Crouton On Chromebook | Robots.net
Chromebooks are known for their simplicity and ease of use, but sometimes you might find yourself needing more power and flexibility. That’s where Crouton comes in. Crouton is a set of scripts that allows you to run a full Linux distribution alongside Chrome OS on your Chromebook.
How to Mount ISO File in Linux
The ISO 9660 standard is one of the most popular formats for distributing CD and DVD data images online. In essence, it is a system-agnostic filesystem for optical discs that is meant to be accurate, reliable and consistent. This makes ISO ideal for storing data that you want to be both burnable to a physical medium but also readable on different operating systems.
Difference Between Full Virtualization vs Paravirtualization
Virtualization is a technique that enables the creation of several emulated environments or dedicated resources using one physical hardware system. This technology has become pivotal in data centers, cloud computing environments, and for many testing scenarios. While there are various virtualization techniques available, two of the most prominent ones are full virtualization and paravirtualization.
Virtualization vs. Containerization: A Comparative Analysis
In today’s IT environment, the quest for efficient and scalable software deployment strategies has led to the rise of two dominant technologies: virtualization and containerization. Both allow multiple operating systems and applications to run on a single physical server, but they do so in distinctly different ways.
How to Resolve the Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code 1 Error in Ubuntu
Are you facing the “Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code 1” error in Ubuntu ? This error typically occurs when there’s an issue with the package management system. It can happen during the installation of a new application or while updating your system.
Guide to Install JupyterLab on Debian 12
Jupyter is a free and open-source web application for interactive computing and data science. In this guide, we'll take you through the installation of JupyterLab on Debian 12 step-by-step.
How To Install Virtualmin on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Virtualmin on Debian 12. In the world of web hosting and server management, Virtualmin stands as a powerful, user-friendly solution for administrators looking to simplify their tasks. With Virtualmin, you can effortlessly manage multiple websites, databases, email accounts, and more.
How to Install Zammad Ticketing System on Ubuntu 22.04
Zammad is a free, open-source, web-based support/ticketing solution for managing customer communication. You can connect it via various channels like email, chat, telephone, Twitter, or Facebook.
How to Install Flask with Nginx and Gunicorn on Debian 12
Flask is a microframework written in Python for developing modern web applications and API (Application Programming Interface). The following guide will show you how to get started with Flask on Debian 12.
How to Install Reddit-like Fediverse Content Aggregator Kbin on Ubuntu 22.04
Kbin is an open-source Reddit-like content aggregator and microblogging platform for the fediverse. It allows you to create and moderate communities and can communicate with other ActivityPub services including Mastodon, Pleroma, and Peertube.
How to Install Odoo 14 on Fedora 33
Odoo (formerly known as OpenERP) is a self-hosted suite of over 10,000 open source applications suited for various business needs, including CRM, eCommerce, accounting, inventory, project management, and point of sale. These applications are fully integrated and accessed through a common web interface.
How to create a file in linux terminal
Creating a file on Linux is easy, and you can do it just like on other linux distros. Touch command is the command that you can use to create a file from your terminal.
How to install Nginx, MariaDB and PHP (LEMP Stack) on Centos
The LEMP stack server is a server running Linux, Nginx (pronounced Engine x), MySQL/MariaDB and PHP (or Perl / Python). It is similar to the LAMP server except that the web server platform is controlled by Nginx instead of Apache.
How to Install TYPO3 CMS on Debian 12
TYPO3 is a free and open-source Enterprise-grade content management system. This tutorial shows you how to install the TYPO3 CMS on a Debian 12 server on a LAMP Stack (Apache2, MariaDB, and PHP).
How to Clear Buffer and Cache Memory in Linux
Linux provides a robust way for memory management by providing an advanced mechanism like buffering and caching to hold repeating data once in memory rather than directly serving it on demand.
How to Install Fathom Privacy Focused Web Analytics on Debian 12
Fathom is privacy-focused web analytics that delivers clean and concise data about your websites. In this guide, we'll go over the Fathom Web Analytics installation on the Debian 12 server step-by-step.
How to install PyCharm on Debian
PyCharm is a free, open-source and fully-featured IDE for Python development. It is available in free community edition and professional edition. It is also used for other programming languages like, HTML, CSS, Javascript, SQL, Typescript and many more. You can extend the functionality of PyCharm via plugins.
How to Install Open Source Computer Vision Library (OpenCV) on Ubuntu 22.04
OpenCV is an open-source machine learning software library and computer vision. It is used for image processing and performing computer vision tasks.
How To Install PyCharm on Ubuntu 22.04
PyCharm is a free, open-source and full-featured integrated development environment (IDE) used for developing in Python language. It is designed by programmers and for programmers, to provide all the tools you need for productive Python development. PyCharm comes in two editions, Professional and Community.
How to Install CentOS 8 Server (with Screenshots)
CentOS (Community Enterprise Operating System) is a community-driven Linux distribuation.
How To Install Cinnamon Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04
If you are someone who is shifting from Windows to Ubuntu and finds its interface unfamiliar or less appealing...